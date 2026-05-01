Gaston County teachers protest hiring and pay freezes

BELMONT, N.C. — Teachers protested on Friday in Belmont following the Gaston County School Board’s announcement of hiring and pay freezes. This demonstration occurred as the Gaston County Board of Commissioners proposed a quarter-cent sales tax referendum to generate $11 million for teacher supplements.

The proposed referendum aims to provide financial support to teachers facing separate hiring and pay freezes. This measure by the Board of Commissioners requires approval from the General Assembly to be placed on the November ballot.

Teachers gathered for the protest on Wilkinson Boulevard, where several drivers honked in support of the group. Some of the protesting teachers stated they cannot afford to travel to Raleigh on their current salaries.

©2026 Cox Media Group