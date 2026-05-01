Gastonia fire chief retires after 46 years of service

GASTONIA, N.C. — Chief Phil Welch with the Gastonia Fire Department announced his retirement Thursday after 17 years on the job.

The announcement officially closed the chapter with 46 years of service as a firefighter for the city.

Welch left for a few years to lead the fire academy at Gaston College before returning to the department in 2009.

He said it’s bittersweet, but he knows he’ll be able to drop in any time he wants.

“I am going to miss this place,” he said. “But I know I’m always welcome. You know our retirees are very much respected around here.”

Welch says he plans to use his retirement to spend more time as a grandfather.

Deputy Chief Brad Best will take over the department Friday.

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