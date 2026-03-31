Gastonia announces new fire chief

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Fire Department announced that Deputy Chief Brad Best will be promoted to fire chief this spring.

Best will succeed Chief Phil Welch, who originally announced his retirement in December.

The city says Best has risen through the ranks of the Gastonia Fire Department, previously serving as a firefighter, captain, battalion chief and assistant chief. His fire service career began as a volunteer with the South Gastonia Fire Department and as a firefighter for the City of Hickory Fire Department. He is also a current member of the Agriculture Center Fire Department.

Best holds a Master of Arts in fire and executive leadership from Waldorf University and a Bachelor of Science in fire safety engineering technology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He is also a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer program at the National Fire Academy in Maryland.

Best will officially assume the role of fire chief on May 1, 2026.

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