GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia’s minor league baseball team has unveiled its new mascot.

Peppy is the new face of the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

The team posted the announcement to their Facebook page on Monday.

Their opening night is April 25 at CaroMont Health Park.

