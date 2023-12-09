Gastonia Honey Hunters’ bankruptcy case begins

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia moved quickly to try to push the Gastonia Honey Hunters out of CaroMont Health Park and replace them with a new team during a Maryland bankruptcy court hearing this morning. The hearing was one of the first court actions in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case of NC Gas House Gang LLC, the entity that owns the Honey Hunters.

Gastonia said in a court filing yesterday that team owner Brandon Bellamy’s NC Gas House Gang “does not presently have commercial general liability or umbrella excess liability insurance.” The city has made a motion to reject the lease and operating agreements with NC Gas House Gang for the ballpark’s use. It is also seeking relief to modify the automatic stay in the Chapter 11 case, allowing the city to proceed with its state court actions against the NC Gas House Gang.

The insurance issue was taken seriously by Judge Lori S. Simpson. The motion was considered shortly after its filing yesterday because the city claims NC Gas House Gang has “two events hosting in excess of 100 attendees” scheduled for this weekend at the ballpark without insurance in place.

