Gastonia K-9, known as best police dog in nation, helps locate missing elderly woman

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia K-9 assisted in locating a missing 93-year-old on Friday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police requested the assistance of a Gastonia K-9 Unit to search for a missing 93-year-old woman near Sam Wilson Road.

K-9 Bo responded alongside his handler, Sgt. David Rowland.

The woman was safely located, police said.

K-9 Bo was named the best police dog in the nation at the 2024 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in January.

