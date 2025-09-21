Gastonia K-9, known as best police dog in nation, helps locate missing elderly woman

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia K-9 assisted in locating a missing 93-year-old on Friday, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police requested the assistance of a Gastonia K-9 Unit to search for a missing 93-year-old woman near Sam Wilson Road.
K-9 Bo responded alongside his handler, Sgt. David Rowland.
The woman was safely located, police said.
K-9 Bo was named the best police dog in the nation at the 2024 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in January.
WATCH: Gastonia K-9 named best police dog in nation
