Gastonia K-9 team tracks juveniles fleeing from stolen vehicle

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police arrested three juveniles after a K-9 team tracked the suspects as they fled from a stolen vehicle.

Corporal Canipe and K-9 Bando were on the job when suspects began to run from a stolen vehicle on West Garrison Boulevard near South Chester Street.

K-9 Bando sniffed out the first two juvenile suspects and found them hiding in backyards in the 600 block of West Sixth Avenue.

Police located the third suspect and took them into custody.

