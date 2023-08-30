Gastonia magnet school, Ardrey Kell rank among top Charlotte-metro public high schools

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina high school is the best in the nation for 2023-24, according to rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report. The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro lands at No. 1 in U.S. News’ annual rankings of the best public high schools in the nation.

Locally, Highland School of Technology in Gastonia again grabs the top spot among public high schools in the Charlotte metro. Following Highland on the local list are Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte and Community School of Davidson, respectively.

Highland, a magnet school in Gastonia, ranks as the eighth-best public high school in North Carolina and 424th nationally. Highland last placed at No. 1 in 2021. In 2022, it ranked at No. 3 — behind No. 1 Ardrey Kell and No. 2 Cato Middle College High School.

North Carolina has 563 schools in the rankings, with 28 schools (5%) landing in the top 5% nationally and 53 (9.4%) in the top 10%. South Carolina, meanwhile, has 226 schools in the rankings, including three schools (1.3%) in the top 5% nationally and 11 (4.9%) in the top 10%.

