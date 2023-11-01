Gastonia man accused of shooting, killing friend takes stand in murder trial

GASTONIA, N.C. — A mother fighting for justice is frustrated after she said her son was shot and killed by a man thought to be his friend.

She told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that Wednesday’s testimony from the accused killer, Justin Bess, left her feeling betrayed.

Bess’s account was the last testimony jurors heard before they decide if he his guilty of murder. The state said he ambushed his friend Jaqualus Glover in March 2020.

Bess said Wednesday that he made an awful mistake. He appeared close to tears just a few minutes after he took the stand.

“It was so many emotions going through me at the moment,” he said.

He told jurors he grew up with Jaqualus Glover. They met in middle school.

“Ever since I met him, we was best friends,” Bess said.

He said days before the shooting, he found a video from a break-in at his home. Bess said he was convinced that his best friend was there, so police said Bess called Glover with a plan to shoot him.

Bess said they talked to clear the air. He told jurors the conversation got heated and he thought he could see a gun in Glover’s pocket.

“When he reached, my heart dropped in my stomach,” Bess said.

Bess said he fired his gun.

“When I seen his head hit the ground and he stopped moving, I stopped shooting,” he said.

He said he realized there was no gun and he was overwhelmed with regret.

“I walked up on his body and I grabbed his hand,” Bess said.

Glover’s mother, Kenyettia Glover, sat on the front row Wednesday. She told Lemon she didn’t believe the testimony. She said Jaqualus and Justin always argued and made up.

“I don’t understand,” she said. “I just don’t know why he would do what he did to him, and how he did it.”

“I’m going to get my justice for my son,” she added.

For her, justice means a guilty verdict and a life sentence for Justin Bess.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday.

