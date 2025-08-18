Gastonia man arrested for alleged child exploitation

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a child exploitation investigation on Friday, according to a release.

Tyrus Wright Jr. was charged with six counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail with a $250,000 secure bond.

The arrest came as a result of a joint effort between Gaston County Police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say the investigation focused on the sexual exploitation of children through downloading and sharing of digital images online.

No additional information about the investigation has been made available.

