2 arrested for sex crimes against a child in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Two Richmond County residents were arrested following an investigation into crimes against a child on Thursday, according to a release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Alexander Andrews, 73, and Stephanie Allen Gibson, 41, were charged with multiple felonies, including statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child, human trafficking, and first-degree kidnapping.

Captain Mitchell Watson with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division said the 14-year-old victim is a neighbor of Gibson’s.

Gibson said she is paid to clean Andrew’s home. One day, the victim approached Gibson saying she wanted to make some money by helping her clean.

Instead, Watson says they gave the victim drugs and brought her back to the house.

Andrews and Gibson Mugshots

“Although our investigators take every case seriously, these cases that cross the desk of our Special Victims’ Unit investigators are the most disturbing crimes, and we will hold anyone committing these crimes to the fullest extent of the law,” Sheriff Mark Gulledge said.

The arrests followed a complaint filed by the child’s father, prompting an investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was served at a home on Grassy Island Road in northern Richmond County.

Both Andrews and Gibson were processed and placed in the Richmond County Jail with no bond.

