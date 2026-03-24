Gastonia man fights for life after being struck by train

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is facing a long recovery and permanent disabilities after being struck by a train in January. The accident occurred off East Long Avenue and East Airline Avenue.

The impact of the train knocked 40-year-old Brandon Gleaton into a ditch, where he struggled to survive before being discovered. His mother, Bre Gleaton, described his continued survival as a miracle as he began to regain basic functions.

Brandon was treated at two different hospitals for over two months following the collision. It took the medical staff approximately one week to locate his family because he was unable to identify himself. Nurses eventually reached his mother by calling every person with the last name Gleaton they could find.

Bre has remained by her son’s side throughout the recovery. She described the gravity of the situation during his initial hospitalization. “Every day he has been fighting for his life,” Bre said. She also noted that the severity of his injuries was breathtaking when she first arrived at his bedside.

Brandon has recently reached several recovery milestones, including eating for the first time two weeks ago. While he was previously known for having a bold voice, he currently speaks only in a whisper.

He also spoke about his emotional state during the recovery process. “That brought tears to my eyes. I just cried,” Brandon said.

Bre recalled the first time her son spoke to her after the accident. “He said, ‘Mom.’ Just to hear him call my name,” she said.

Though Brandon recognizes his mother, Gleaton has no memory of the train collision or why he was unable to get out of the way. He also has no recollection of the events or people in the photographs his family has placed around his hospital room.

Despite these challenges, his mother expressed gratitude for his survival. “He’s hanging on. He’s meant to be here for some purpose,” Bre said.

Bre said her son could be released from the hospital in as little as two months. He is expected to live with permanent disabilities for the rest of his life.

VIDEO: Person critically hurt after being hit by train in Gastonia

Person critically hurt after being hit by train in Gastonia

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