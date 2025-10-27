Gastonia pastor worries about families losing food aid as shutdown looms

GASTONIA, N.C. — The USDA said it will not tap into its contingency fund to cover food stamp benefits next month if the government shutdown isn’t resolved. Those funds help families put food on the table.

In Gastonia, Mount Zion Restoration Church provides meals for 1,200 to 1,300 every week.

Many of those families rely on SNAP benefits.

Pastor Rodney Freeman said he’s concerned about what happens when that lifeline runs out.

