Gastonia Police Department receives $375K donation for mobile drone command center

GASTONIA, N.C. — QuikTrip has donated $375,000 to the Gastonia Police Foundation to fund a new mobile command center for the Gastonia Police Department’s Drone Team.

>>Channel 9’s Ken Lemon was at a demonstration today and will show you its capabilities, at 5 p.m.

The specialized vehicle will allow officers to coordinate drone operations directly from the field during critical incidents, large events and search operations.

The mobile command center serves as a command-and-control platform designed to support various public safety missions. Built on a chassis similar to a Ford Transit or Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the unit is designed to operate in a variety of environments and response situations.

Inside the vehicle, officers have access to an integrated workspace featuring advanced technology to monitor drone footage and coordinate operations.

The setup allows for real-time decision-making during active incidents while keeping personnel out of the elements during long deployments.

The unit also includes multiple charging stations to support sustained drone operations.

The mobile command center is equipped to operate a tethered drone system. This system provides continuous power through a physical tether, allowing a drone to remain airborne for extended periods. This capability is designed to provide consistent aerial monitoring for large scenes or events where long-term surveillance is necessary.

The Gastonia Police Drone Team was established in 2021 to provide aerial support for public safety missions. The team currently consists of 13 members from the Gastonia Police Department and six members from the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office. The department currently operates six drones.

