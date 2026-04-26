Sen. Thom Tillis asks questions as his time in Washington wraps up

CHARLOTTE — Senator Thom Tillis has about 250 days left before he finishes his term and heads to the private sector.

He says that in his remaining time, he is searching for answers and keeping an eye on the country’s future.

Tillis told Channel 9’s Joe Bruno that he is asking questions about Operation Charlotte’s Web and shared what his experience has been like trying to get those answers.

He also said he is keeping a close eye on Michael Whatley as he races against Roy Cooper for Tillis’s seat.

Watch Tillis’s full interview with the Political Beat in the video at the top of this page.

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