Gastonia police search for armed robbery suspects who held up convenience store

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police want to find three “heavily armed” masked people who brazenly forced their way into a convenience store and stole items from inside.

Surveillance video caught them running behind the counter shortly after midnight Monday at the Times Turn Around on New Hope Road.

The employees managed to get away.

The suspects drove off in a black Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows and blacked-out wheels, police said.

It appears they likely robbed the Circle K on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont 20 minutes after they hit the Times Turn Around, police said.

If you know them, call Detectives at the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6069.

