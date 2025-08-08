Gastonia police warn of impersonation scam targeting residents

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is warning about a phone scam impersonating officers.

The department says the scammer is using a spoof phone number pretending to be an officer.

In one case, the scammer impersonated a former sergeant.

Then, the scammer says a subpoena has been issued and asks for person information.

Gastonia Police says at least three people have reported the scam in the last week.

This incident comes as the Federal Trade Commission is sounding the alarm on a rise in impersonation scams.

Last year, Americans ages 60 and older lost $445 million — up from $55 million in 2020.

The FTC recommends a few ways to protect yourself from scams:

Never transfer or send money

Hang up the call and verify

Block unwanted calls

