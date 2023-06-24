Gastonia restaurant hosts first-ever ‘Roosterlympics’ to raise money for local school

GASTONIA, N.C. — A downtown Gastonia restaurant is continuing to show its support for students even during their summer break.

On Saturday, the local restaurant The Rooster on West Main Street hosted an event known as the ‘Roosterlympics’.

The celebration is a music and arts festival to raise money for the Webb Street School, a local school whose mission is to provide education to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For the restaurant’s owner, Michael, hosting this event has a personal tie. His son is a graduate of the Webb Street School. He reached out to Channel 9, saying this festival was his way of repaying all of the love and support the school and their staff gave his son.

During the festival, 12 bands played inside and out; there was a large Vendor Market with over 20 vendors; two food trucks; and game tournaments. Cavendish Brewery, on North Chester Street, joined in the celebration by hosting a raffle where two brand-new electric guitars were given away.

