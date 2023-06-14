Special Olympics Camp SOAR takes off

CHARLOTTE — The annual Camp SOAR kicked off this week at the Levine Jewish Community Center in South Charlotte.

For 22 years, hundreds of campers and volunteers join the free weeklong event and can play 19 different sports.

Camp founder and director Bob Bowler told Channel 9 it’s an opportunity to make the Charlotte community more inclusive.

“I want them to come out and have fun,” Bowler said. “It builds their confidence and self-awareness and makes them feel like a part of the community.”

SOAR, standing for Special Olympics Athletics Retreat, is open to Special Olympics athletes and potential athletes in Mecklenburg County. The camp provides sports training and enrichment activities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

This year’s activities included arts & crafts, magic shows and movies, and team building on a fitness program. More than 350 campers and 400 volunteer “buddies” participated.

If you’re interested in volunteering or being a camper next year, apply here.





