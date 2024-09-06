Gastonia street blocked off due to sinkhole

GASTIONA, N.C. — A sinkhole has caused a street to be blocked off in Gastonia.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the sinkhole is on City Church Street just off South New Hope Road.

An initial inspection revealed that the sinkhole was caused by a water or sewer leak underground.

Police said the scene has been secured and maintenance is expected to resume Friday morning.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in the area until repairs are made.

