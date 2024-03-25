Gastonia teacher, Hickory local off to Hollywood after winning golden ticket on American Idol

Two North Carolinians are off to Hollywood after winning a golden ticket on American Idol on Sunday.

Garrison Bennett of Hickory, and Bethany Teague of Gastonia, were given the green light to the next round.

Bennett first auditioned for the show virtually and didn’t make the cut; just a month later, producers called him back for another audition, which paid off.

Teague spends her days as a teacher in Gastonia and began singing on TikTok during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her goal is to make it to the final rounds of American Idol, not only for herself but for her family.

(WATCH BELOW: Gastonia native to take American Idol stage)

Gastonia native to take American Idol stage

©2024 Cox Media Group