GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia said it could open its warming center as soon as Dec. 7 to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness this winter.

The city is partnering with Gaston County and City Church to open the center at the church’s Unity Campus off Myrtle School Road.

According to a release, the center will open any time after Dec. 7 whenever the forecasted temperature is 32 degrees or below, running through March 31. The facility will be open from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. with on-site security.

Local officials will determine whether to open the facility 48 hours in advance, based on forecasts from the National Weather Service.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon previously reported that some people in Gaston County were worried that the center wouldn’t be open before the first freezing temperatures hit the region.

Dwayne Burks, the director of The Gateway Gaston, said the warming center needed to meet local and state regulations for sleeping overnight before it could open its doors.

With an opening date set, Deputy County Manager Vincent Wong praised the community groups involved for making the center possible.

“We are grateful to City Church and our community partners for opening their doors to serve those in need,” Wong said. “This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to ensuring our most vulnerable residents have access to a safe and warm place during dangerous weather conditions.”

Guests at the warming center will receive heated space, access to water and information about local resources.

Anyone interested in supporting the warming center can learn more at the website here.

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