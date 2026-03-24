Gastonia woman accused of shooting, killing 59-year-old man

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police arrested a Gastonia woman following a shooting late Monday night that killed Ronnie D. Lewis, 59. Officers took Kandy L. Walker, 51, into custody after responding to reports of gunfire at a local residence.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Monday on Nassau Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Lewis suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Lewis was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center following the shooting. Medical staff at the facility later pronounced him dead, Gaston County Police said.

Walker is being held without bond at the Gaston County Jail. She has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Kandy L. Walker

Gaston County Police described the investigation into the shooting as active. Authorities stated that more information regarding the case may be released as it becomes available.

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