Gastonia’s largest food pantry sees increased need with rising food costs

GASTONIA, N.C. — Volunteers at Mt. Zion Restoration Church in Gastonia usually start winding down after about two-and-a-half or three hours of packing cars with free food. This week, they were still going after four hours, with more cars and people still in line.

The largest pantry in Gastonia tells Channel 9’s Ken Lemon that they’re serving 25% more people than normal as people feel the pinch from inflation.

That includes folks like Vernetta Williamson, who appreciates the service that they’re providing.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been here, but I am so grateful to come back,” Williamson said.

Williamson said the rising prices of gas and groceries are too much.

“It’s not enough to survive on,” Williamson said.

According to an ABC News report citing the latest economic figures, inflation rose to 3.8% last month, the highest level in three years.

“I haven’t been in three weeks,” said Sharon Usery, who was back in line and now back to work. “I’ve started to draw Social Security, was looking forward to retiring, but I’m having to work full time.”

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon asked Nancy Coleson how much more she’s paying each month for food alone.

“Probably 150 a month, 200 a month,” Coleson said.

John Butler told Lemon he’s also paying a couple of hundred dollars per month. Others said they are working but still haven’t had a meal in a while.

Pastor Rodney Freeman organizes the pantry. He says they are getting more food but it’s hard to keep up with the demand.

“About another 20-25% of people coming because they need food,” Freeman said. “Once we get it, we run out every week; where in the past, that was something that was really not happening.”

Freeman says inflation is costing them, too, but they plan to keep helping as many people as they can every Thursday morning.

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