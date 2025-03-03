Food pantry sets new record serving families as need grows

Nourish Up, a food assistance nonprofit, served a record 164,000 people last year, marking a 19% increase from the previous year.

The organization provides groceries, drinks, and children’s books to those in need, responding to rising demand as economic recovery struggles with high food prices and rent.

“It’s certainly not the type of record you want to be breaking,” said Tina Postel, CEO of Nourish Up.

Markesha Dorsey, a recipient of Nourish Up’s services, expressed gratitude, saying, “Me, being a single parent and trying to go to school and work at the same time, and here, from a whole different state as well.”

Volunteers were actively involved on Monday, packing cars with essential supplies for those in need.

Tina Postel emphasized the need for more food drives and donations to meet the growing demand. She noted that while she cannot control economic factors, she is committed to helping those affected by them.

Postel highlighted the importance of reducing the stigma associated with seeking help, stating, “But here at Nourish Up, we offer a hand-up instead of a handout, and there is no shame in giving us a call and letting us temporarily feed you.”

Nourish Up continues to be a vital resource for many, with hopes that increased donations will help meet the rising demand for assistance.

