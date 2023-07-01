GEMS: 2 hurt during incident on Mountain Island Lake

MOUNTAIN ISLAND LAKE, N.C. — Two people are in the hospital after an incident on Mountain Island Lake on Saturday evening.

Gaston County EMS told Channel 9 the original call came in around 5 p.m. for a drowning. Another person jumped into the water to save the drowning victim, but the two of them both needed to be rescued.

According to MEDIC, two patients had life-threatening injuries.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw a large police presence near the Neck Road boat ramp.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

