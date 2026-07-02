German manufacturer picks Hickory for 1st North American plant

HICKORY, N.C. — A global manufacturing company is making a multimillion-dollar investment in Catawba County.

Memmingen, Germany-based Goldhofer Inc. plans to build an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Trivium Corporate Center, a 389-acre Class A business park between Robinwood and Startown roads in Hickory. The company’s $20 million investment will create about 80 jobs by the end of 2030, according to a representative with the Economic Development Corp. of Catawba County.

The site will house Goldhofer’s first North American assembly and production facility.

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