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German manufacturer picks Hickory for 1st North American plant

By Charlotte Business Journal
Goldhofer Inc. Global manufacturing company Goldhofer Inc. is building its first North American assembly and production facility in Catawba County. The German company is investing $20 million to build the 80,000-square-foot facility at Trivium Corporate Center. Shown above is a Goldhofer tractor in use at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. (Goldhofer Inc)
By Charlotte Business Journal

HICKORY, N.C. — A global manufacturing company is making a multimillion-dollar investment in Catawba County.

Memmingen, Germany-based Goldhofer Inc. plans to build an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Trivium Corporate Center, a 389-acre Class A business park between Robinwood and Startown roads in Hickory. The company’s $20 million investment will create about 80 jobs by the end of 2030, according to a representative with the Economic Development Corp. of Catawba County.

The site will house Goldhofer’s first North American assembly and production facility.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

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