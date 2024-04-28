‘Get involved, educated’: Several gather for annual suicide prevention walk in University City

CHARLOTTE — In 2022, more than 49,000 people died by suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

On Saturday, organizers with a local non-profit, Wellness Action Recovery, hosted their third annual walk to spread their message about suicide prevention.

Participants gathered in University City and began the 29-mile walk while making donations.

Each year, the walk increases by one mile to honor the anniversary of Wellness Action Recovery’s founder, Fonda Bryant’s suicide attempt. Who says she is still alive today because her aunt recognized the warning signs?

“I’m also celebrating; I’m getting emotional today, 29 years as a suicide survivor,” Bryant said. “There’s hope; suicide is the most preventable death of all deaths; people just need to care enough to get involved and educated.”

