Mental health advocate fighting to put suicide prevention signs in all city-owned parking decks

CHARLOTTE — More suicide prevention signs may be showing up across the Queen City.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 45,000 people died by suicide in the United States.

Local mental health advocate, Fonda Bryant, told The Political Beat, that she is meeting with city officials to talk about putting suicide prevention signs in city-owned decks, including the one at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The signs can be found at parking decks across Charlotte including in Uptown, Atrium, and Mecklenburg County-owned decks.

