‘Gift for the community’: VAPA celebrates 2 years in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A center for creative collaboration in the Queen City celebrated it’s second anniversary of promoting artists in Charlotte on Saturday.

VAPA, the Visual and Performing Arts Center, invited the community to a free party in celebration at the non-profits building in Uptown.

Part of the VAPA Center’s work includes providing artists with low-cost studios and exhibition space.

“VAPA is not just a gift for artists, its a gift for the community. And we’re just so happy to be here,” said Natalie Frazier Allen, a board member for the center.

The party, featuring food trucks and music, also showcased the artist’s work and served as a place to sell their art.

The goal of VAPA is to “cultivate accessible exhibition and creative workspaces to inspire and nurture the relationship between artists and the community,” according to their mission statement.

