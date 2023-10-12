Gildan Yarns to lay off 260 as it closes Salisbury production facility

SALISBURY, N.C. — Gildan Activewear Inc., an international apparel maker with a significant presence here, is closing one of its eight production facilities in North Carolina and will lay off almost 260 workers.

The Montreal-based company will close its Gildan Yarns’ Salisbury 1 manufacturing plant, located at 2121 Heilig in Salisbury, and lay off 258 workers. The expected closure date is Dec. 8.

“This facility is being closed as part of Gildan’s plan to continue to balance production and inventory levels to drive an efficient and competitive manufacturing platform,” Jim Powers, director of human resources for Gildan Yarns, wrote in the letter to inform the N.C. Commerce Department of the layoffs in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

