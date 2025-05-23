GMA features local senior night at high school baseball game

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A heartwarming senior night at a Rock Hill high school is getting some love from Good Morning America.

All the seniors stepped up to the plate one last time after Legion Collegiate Academy’s last game of the season. Each player hit a pitch thrown by his dad.

The announcer read a letter from the player’s parents while the player went around the bases.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz was at the game to cheer on her little cousin. She shot a video of the moment, which garnered more than 4 million views on social media and caught the attention of Good Morning America

