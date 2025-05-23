GMA features local senior night at high school baseball game

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A heartwarming senior night at a Rock Hill high school is getting some love from Good Morning America.
@heyhannahgoetz
There was a lot of dust in everyone’s eyes after this game🥹 #baseball #southern #mom #mothersday #boymom #graduation #classof2025 #emotional #crying #dad♬ Take My Hand - Matt Berry
All the seniors stepped up to the plate one last time after Legion Collegiate Academy’s last game of the season. Each player hit a pitch thrown by his dad.
The announcer read a letter from the player’s parents while the player went around the bases.
Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz was at the game to cheer on her little cousin. She shot a video of the moment, which garnered more than 4 million views on social media and caught the attention of Good Morning America
>>Watch the Good Morning America report in the video at the top of this webpage.
VIDEO: Atlanta Braves host first youth baseball clinic in NC
©2025 Cox Media Group