CHARLOTTE — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its forecast for the 2026 hurricane season, which calls for a below-average number of storms.

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The forecast calls for 8-14 named storms, 3-6 hurricanes, and 1-3 major hurricanes.

On average, the Atlantic basin sees 7 hurricanes each year and 3 major hurricanes.

When making this forecast, multiple factors came into play, such as the above-normal sea surface temperatures in the ocean. However, the biggest player in this forecast is the developing El Niño.

El Niño occurs when waters are warmer than normal in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Those warmer waters lead to increased wind shear in the Atlantic, which can often prevent storms from developing. This year could see quite the impressive El Niño developing, with some forecasters calling for a “super” El Niño.

NOAA releases forecast for 2026 hurricane season

While the hurricane season will likely be quieter than normal because of this phenomenon, it’s important to remember that it only takes one storm to make it a bad season.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. Officials say now is the time to prepare, so that you’re ready if a storm does impact your area later this year.

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