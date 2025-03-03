Gold Hill Middle School earns Cognia STEM Certification

FORT MILL, S.C. — Gold Hill Middle School has become the first in its district to earn the prestigious Cognia STEM Certification, as announced today.

This certification, awarded by the nonprofit organization Cognia, recognizes schools that meet rigorous standards in productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation, and effective leadership.

Gold Hill Middle School’s achievement highlights its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in STEM education.

“This certification provides Gold Hill Middle School a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school,” shared Principal Richard Eppes. “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our willingness to enact meaningful change based on evaluation and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”

Cognia provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers worldwide. To earn the STEM certification, schools must undergo both internal and external reviews to ensure they meet Cognia’s performance standards.

The certification empowers educational institutions to convey their commitment to high-quality STEM education, build community awareness, and encourage enrollment by differentiating themselves from other schools.

VIDEO: Half-billion-dollar bond for schools in Lancaster County gets pushback

Half-billion-dollar bond for schools in Lancaster County gets pushback

©2025 Cox Media Group