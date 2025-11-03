‘Good Morning America’ celebrates 50 years

NEW YORK — “Good Morning America,” what has now become a morning staple for millions of people across the United States, is celebrating 50 years on the air Monday morning.

As part of the special celebration, Channel 9’s Meteorologist Keith Monday got to visit GMA’s New York studios. He says it was an honor to be there and is happy to report that everyone there is just as nice in person as they seem on TV.

Today, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are the ones waking up America.

“I think people know they can come to us, know they’re gonna get the news they need to start their day, and also learn a lot more about everything else going on in the world, and maybe smile and laugh a little bit as well,” George said.

Like any family, time brings changes -- new faces, new looks, and a new studio and set that debuted just this year.

Keith experienced it himself, recording promo spots with the GMA team.

He says they could not have been kinder, and Robin left Keith with a hug and with a message for everyone at home.

“I’m thinking of you all in the Carolinas,” she said. “Everybody’s going through challenging times. I know you have yours, but this too shall pass.”

Tune in to GMA at 7 a.m. for their 50th anniversary special on Channel 9.

