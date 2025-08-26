Good Morning America shines light on Cherubs Café in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — On Tuesday, a Belmont nonprofit that has been in business for 70 years received special recognition on Good Morning America.

Holy Angels runs Cherubs Cafe, which employs people with a wide range of skill levels, teaching them valuable life skills and empowering them to be more independent.

Correspondent Will Ganss was in town to share the work they do and why it is so important.

“I could get emotional talking about my morning here because I do do this very often, and there’s something really special that’s happening here,” Ganss expressed.

>>> Channel 9’s Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens also spoke to employees about how great an opportunity it was for them, in the video at the top of the page.

