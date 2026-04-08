GOP donor urges North Carolina Senate to reject gambling expansion

Influential Republican donor Bob Luddy is calling on the North Carolina Senate to reject any effort to expand gambling in the state.

In a letter sent to all state senators, Luddy argued that casino gambling “undermines society” and ultimately “corrupts everyone it touches.”

He also claimed the revenue is unnecessary and would increase costs for law enforcement, Medicaid, and social services.

It remains unclear whether lawmakers plan to pursue gambling legislation this session.

Luddy was a major supporter of Sam Page, who defeated Senate leader Phil Berger in the GOP primary.

Berger had previously supported building a casino in Rockingham County.

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