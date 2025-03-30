Gourmet market, entertainment venue adding first Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE — Market on Morehead looks to be a destination for gourmet food, live music and fun near South End.

Plans call for a roughly 7,000-square-foot, ground-floor establishment to open at The Offices at Carson Station this December, according to the brand’s website. It’s at 1001 Morehead Square Drive, located off the Carson Station light-rail stop.

Market on Morehead aims to build on the success of sister concept Market on Main in Columbia, South Carolina, its website states. That gourmet market and entertainment venue has become a fixture since it opened in 2019.

Expect the Charlotte version to offer a gourmet twist on Americana-inspired dishes with cultural influences.

There will be live music and entertainment, with both indoor and outdoor stages. Plans call for a 25-foot jumbotron that will be used to show sporting events, live entertainment and special presentations.

