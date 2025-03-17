New venue brings burlesque to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Steven Jensen is doing his part to make Uptown Charlotte a destination. His Bar One Lounge debuted earlier this month, delivering a high-end menu, extensive classic cocktails and live burlesque in Uptown.

Bar One is on the ground floor of The Stuward, formerly known as Packard Place. It’s at 222 S. Church St.

Jensen and fiancé Diane Ritz have invested about $5.5 million to transform roughly 6,100 square feet into a full-service restaurant, coffee bar and common areas.

The goal was to deliver a higher-end lounge and experience that’s been missing from Charlotte’s nightlife scene.

“Why can’t Charlotte have it?” he says. “We want people to embrace us. They’re going to have a great experience.”

