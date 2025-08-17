Gov. McMaster authorizes deployment of SC National Guardsmen to D.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has authorized the deployment of 200 South Carolina National Guardsmen to Washington, D.C., to support federal law enforcement activities.

The deployment is in response to President Trump’s executive order to restore law and order in the District of Columbia. The guardsmen are being sent at the request of the Pentagon’s National Guard Bureau and will be funded by the federal government under Title 32.

“South Carolina is proud to stand with President Trump as he works to restore law and order to our nation’s capital and ensure safety for all who live, work, and visit there,” said Gov. McMaster. “As our National Guard works to support President Trump’s mission, should a hurricane or natural disaster threaten our state, these men and women can and will be immediately recalled home to respond.”

