Governors declare states of emergency in the Carolinas ahead of storm

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared states of emergency today as a winter storm approaches the Carolinas, expected to produce significant ice and freezing rain this weekend.

A winter storm watch goes into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday and will continue through Monday afternoon for the Charlotte area. The storm is forecasted to start with a wintry mix on Saturday afternoon, continuing overnight into Sunday.

Stein emphasized the importance of preparedness, stating, “A winter storm is approaching and now is the time to prepare. Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out. I encourage all North Carolinians to stay home and off the roads this weekend unless absolutely necessary so first responders can do their jobs safely and effectively.”

The State Emergency Response Team has been activated ahead of the storm’s arrival on Saturday morning to assist local communities with their needs during the storm.

Meanwhile, N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews have been working diligently to pre-treat roads, bridges and overpasses with brine, restock salt supplies and prepare equipment to respond to the storm and its aftermath.

The governor has also authorized a waiver of certain transportation regulations for vehicles supporting emergency response efforts across the state. This aims to facilitate better coordination of response efforts as the storm progresses.

Gov. Stein is scheduled to provide an update at 11:15 a.m. Thursday regarding the storm and ongoing response efforts.

McMaster’s state of emergency activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan to enhance response readiness for potential disasters, including winter storms.

The order enables state agencies to quickly mobilize resources and prepares the South Carolina National Guard for potential deployment. This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to ensure a coordinated response among state and local emergency management officials.

The order allows the National Guard to activate personnel and prepare equipment for deployment, facilitating a robust response framework.

State and local emergency management officials are tasked with coordinating on-the-ground efforts to address any emergency situations that may arise.

Additionally, the emergency order suspends certain regulations for commercial vehicle operators. This aspect is designed to expedite the transportation of vital emergency resources, ensuring that assistance reaches areas in need without unnecessary delays.

