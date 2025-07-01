Gov. Josh Stein signs transit bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein signed the P.A.V.E. Act into law Tuesday morning.

According to the legislation, this new bill will allow Mecklenburg County to propose a sales tax increase for transit.

The P.A.V.E. Act, which has been the subject of heated debate, would enable Mecklenburg County to ask voters to approve a penny sales tax increase. The revenue from this tax is projected to generate billions of dollars for improvements in rail, roads, and buses, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

Senator Mujtaba Mohammed emphasized the importance of addressing traffic congestion and infrastructure needs in Mecklenburg County.

“We are experiencing longer commutes, more car accidents, higher car insurance premiums, more pedestrian accidents and less revenue to address our crumbling critical infrastructure,” he said.

The bill will be presented to voters in Mecklenburg County in November. Ultimately, it will be up to the voters to decide whether the tax increase will be implemented.

State lawmakers made amendments to the bill, adding language to ensure that the funds raised by the tax would supplement, rather than replace, existing spending on roads. This change was made to address concerns about the proper allocation of the new revenue.

