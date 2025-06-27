Transit bill awaits governor’s signature, with new language to protect road funding

RALEIGH — A bill granting Mecklenburg County the ability to hold a transit referendum this fall is still sitting on Gov. Josh Stein’s desk.

If voters approve a sales tax increase, state lawmakers have added language to the bill that will ensure road money is actually spent on roads.

The bill says money generated by the tax must supplement and not replace existing spending on roads.

This comes after city manager Marcus Jones said during the budget process that the future funds could free up millions for other city priorities.

