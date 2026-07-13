Gov. Stein to visit Shelby to highlight electrical jobs initiative

SHELBY, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is scheduled to visit Shelby Monday to highlight his Careers Electric Initiative.

He’s set to visit Cleveland County Community College where students are taking part in summer electrical academies. Those programs, made possible through a $9.25 million investment through the Siemens Foundation, prepare students for jobs in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

The governor’s initiative aims to train 25,000 North Carolinians for jobs in these sectors within the program’s first 10 years.

Stein’s visit will take place at 11 a.m.

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