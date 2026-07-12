1 dead after shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a homicide is under investigation Sunday morning at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte.

CMPD said just after 8 a.m. that officers were called to Wallace Road, near E. Independence Boulevard. Police said the investigation was happening at the Wallace Woods apartment complex.

MEDIC said one person was found dead after a reported shooting at the scene. Two other people were hurt but weren’t shot, MEDIC said.

CMPD said that officers found a gun at the scene.

Police told Channel 9 that they’re not looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting, and that everyone involved had been accounted for.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

This is a developing story and we’re working on getting more details. Check back on WSOCTV.com and watch Eyewitness News on Sunday for the latest updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group