Government shutdown has ‘limited impact’ on CMS

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has assured families that the federal government shutdown, which began on Wednesday has very limited impact on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

According to the latest information from the U.S. Department of Education, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has communicated that the shutdown does not currently affect programs such as the School Nutrition Program and federal grants supporting public education classrooms.

“Although the federal government shutdown has limited impact on public education at this time, the Board understands that the effect on our families and communities goes beyond the classroom,” Stephanie Sneed, Chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, said.

The school board says the U.S. Department of Agriculture typically has funding on hand for three months of school meals following a shutdown, and is unlikely to issue any guidance on school meals until closer to that three-month mark.

They say the U.S. Department of Education will cease all new grantmaking activities, but this has no immediate impact on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Families are encouraged to reach out to their school administration if their student needs additional support.

