Mecklenburg County WIC has 2 weeks’ funding amidst government shutdown

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Health Officials told Channel 9 that they have two weeks of nutrition funding for women, infants, and children, also known as WIC, amidst a government shutdown.

The United States government has been shut down since Wednesday after Democratic and Republican spending bills failed to pass.

Channel 9 reached out to Mecklenburg County Public Health on Friday to learn more about the funding they have remaining for WIC. As of now, the program has enough money to go on for two weeks.

WIC provides free, healthy foods to low-income pregnant women, new moms, and children under the age of five.

Attempts were made again in the Senate on Friday to advance the funding bill, but it ultimately failed. Officials told ABC the shutdown will likely extend into next week.

The last government shutdown was in 2018, during President Donald Trump’s last term. It lasted for 35 days, making it the longest government shutdown in U.S. history and causing a loss of about $3 billion in U.S. economic activity.

