Grand jury declines to indict man accused in University City rape case

CHARLOTTE — A man arrested earlier this month for allegedly raping a woman inside a University City vape shop will not face charges.

According to court records, a Mecklenburg County grand jury did not return a true bill of indictment, meaning jurors determined there was not enough evidence to move forward with the case.

The woman told police she was assaulted by an employee at the vape shop on East Arbors Drive.

The store’s owner said he fired the employee after learning of the arrest.

No additional details about the grand jury’s decision have been released.

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