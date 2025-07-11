Grandfather Mountain Highland Games draw tens of thousands to Avery County

The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games is underway in the North Carolina mountains.

Tens of thousands of people visit Avery County during the games each July.

The economic impact on the area as Avery County recovers from the devastation from Helene.

More than 10O of various clans set up on Friday at MacRae Meadows on Grandfather Mountain.

Competition, including the sheaf toss, started early in the morning and by 10 a.m., there was quite a crowd.

Last year, the Highland Games attracted 40,000 people to Avery County.

“This brings an enormous amount of money to the community of Linville and the outer cities to pay it forward, pay it back,” said Mark Munro, Clan Munro. “They really do need it now more than ever.”

The economic impact is felt miles from the mountainside as motels in Banner Elk and Boone fill up.

The games pumps $4.5 million into the local economy

This is the 69th year they’ve held the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at MacRae Meadows.

