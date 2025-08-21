Grandfather out of coma after hit-and-run, but driver still not caught

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte grandfather is making progress after being left in a coma from a hit-and-run last month on West Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte.

Frank dent, 64, is making progress.

His family said he is out of the coma but faces a long road to recovery. They are still pleading for help to find the driver who hit him on July 18 while he was walking to a bus stop to get to work.

It happened at about 9 p.m. on West Sugar Creek Road near Rumple Road.

“He means the world to me,” said Katherine Cutler-Richardson, the victim’s cousin. “He’s a happy-go-lucky person, always smiling and so to see him in this capacity, it’s heartbreaking.”

Dent’s family said he suffered a significant brain injury, spent weeks in the hospital and is finally making progress.

“It gave us a little relief, but he still has a long way to go,” Cutler-Richardson said.

Frank Dent

Dent cannot walk, relies on a feeding tube, speaks only a few words, and has lost years of memories.

His family has hope but is also upset.

“The biggest frustration is not finding out the person who done this,” his cousin said. “I would ask them to come clean. To come clean. At the end of the day, this could have been their family member. Someone they loved dearly.”

Dent’s family said he should be moved to a rehabilitation facility in the next couple weeks.

They are offering a $2,500 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

If you know anything, call the police.

VIDEO: Family seeks driver who hit grandfather in north Charlotte and left him injured